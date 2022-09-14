MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Brewers aim to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (76-66, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (83-59, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-6, 3.09 ERA, .98 WHIP, 214 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-9, 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Brewers won the first, 8-4.

St. Louis has a 47-25 record in home games and an 83-59 record overall. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

Milwaukee is 37-39 on the road and 76-66 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 8-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 39 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 95 RBI while hitting .299 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 15-for-34 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .259 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 10-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)