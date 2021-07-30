 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +106, Twins -124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Minnesota will play on Friday.

The Cardinals are 28-20 on their home turf. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .340.

The Twins are 19-30 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Josh Donaldson leads the team with a mark of .482.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.