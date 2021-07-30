How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +106, Twins -124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Minnesota will play on Friday.

The Cardinals are 28-20 on their home turf. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .340.

The Twins are 19-30 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Josh Donaldson leads the team with a mark of .482.

Live TV Streaming Option