How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins

In St. Louis, Minneapolis, and nationally the game is streaming on Fox Sports 1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Minnesota will square off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 29-20 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .344.

The Twins are 19-31 on the road. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Josh Donaldson with a mark of .355.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-1. Ryan Helsley recorded his sixth victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI for St. Louis. Tyler Duffey registered his third loss for Minnesota.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

