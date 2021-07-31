How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Minnesota will square off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 29-20 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .344.

The Twins are 19-31 on the road. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Josh Donaldson with a mark of .355.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-1. Ryan Helsley recorded his sixth victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI for St. Louis. Tyler Duffey registered his third loss for Minnesota.