MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (4-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-6, 3.51 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -139, Twins +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Polanco and the Twins will take on the Cardinals Sunday.

The Cardinals are 29-21 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 62 total runs batted in.

The Twins have gone 20-31 away from home. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-1. Jorge Alcala notched his third victory and Ryan Jeffers went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Jake Woodford took his third loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option