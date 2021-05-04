 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

St. Louis and New York will face off on Tuesday. Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-2, .51 ERA, .57 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) and Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Cardinals are 8-6 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .297, last in the National League. Tommy Edman leads the team with a mark of .354.

The Mets are 5-8 on the road. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.26, David Peterson paces the staff with a mark of 4.81.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Wainwright earned his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for St. Louis. Joey Lucchesi registered his second loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

