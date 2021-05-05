How to Watch Mets vs. Cardinals Doubleheader Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - Game 1: 5:15 PM ET / Game 2: 7:45 PM ET

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-2, 1.86 ERA, .93 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) and Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) pitch in the first game.

The Cardinals are 8-6 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Paul DeJong leads them with six, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Mets have gone 5-8 away from home. New York’s team on-base percentage of .322 is third in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with an OBP of .430.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Wainwright earned his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for St. Louis. Joey Lucchesi took his second loss for New York.