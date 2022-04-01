How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.