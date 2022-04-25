 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (12-5, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-5, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (3-0, 2.50 ERA, .89 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has gone 5-2 at home and 12-5 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has a .364 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has five doubles and five home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-42 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 10-for-37 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

