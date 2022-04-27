How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Mets try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Cardinals

New York Mets (14-5, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-7, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 1.47 ERA, .60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (2-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Cardinals -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 3-3 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 14-5 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Mets have an 11-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .344 for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 3-for-14 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor ranks second on the Mets with eight extra base hits (four doubles and four home runs). Brandon Nimmo is 6-for-27 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)