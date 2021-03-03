How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Spring Training on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets Spring Training Game. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

In the St. Louis area, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest (soon to be Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cardinals games all year long.

If you are a Mets fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on SNY, all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month att.com/tv