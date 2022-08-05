How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees. In New York, the game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, while in St. Louis it is on Bally Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be games produced by YES, but won’t be simulcast on local TV like PIX11 as in past seasons.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Yankees on 5-game home win streak

New York Yankees (70-36, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (57-48, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.53 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the New York Yankees.

St. Louis is 57-48 overall and 32-20 in home games. The Cardinals are 45-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 70-36 record overall and a 29-21 record on the road. The Yankees have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .331.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 26 home runs, 50 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .332 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 9-for-26 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-33 with a double and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)