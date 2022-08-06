MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees

When: Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In St. Louis, New York, and most of the country, the game is streaming on FOX. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Yankees aim to stop 3-game slide, take on the Cardinals

New York Yankees (70-37, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-48, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-1, 6.39 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (3-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -114, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees look to end a three-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 33-20 record in home games and a 58-48 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 28-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 29-22 on the road and 70-37 overall. The Yankees have hit 185 total home runs to lead the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits (17 doubles and 43 home runs). Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-27 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)