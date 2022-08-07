MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or YES Network, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Yankees, try to continue home win streak

New York Yankees (70-38, first in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-48, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

St. Louis is 59-48 overall and 34-20 at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

New York has a 70-38 record overall and a 29-23 record on the road. The Yankees have the top team on-base percentage in the AL at .330.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .296 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 10-for-29 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi is 12th on the Yankees with a .304 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 47 walks and 41 RBI. DJ LeMahieu is 12-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Tommy Edman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)