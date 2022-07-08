How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals play the Phillies in first of 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (44-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-40, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-6, 3.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -109, Phillies -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to open a four-game series.

St. Louis is 24-16 at home and 45-40 overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 44-39 overall and 20-18 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .342 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 28 doubles and 19 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 27 home runs while slugging .535. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-42 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)