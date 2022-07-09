MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Phillies visit the Cardinals on 3-game road win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (45-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-41, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Phillies -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the St. Louis Cardinals trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

St. Louis has a 45-41 record overall and a 24-17 record at home. The Cardinals have gone 36-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia is 45-39 overall and 21-18 on the road. The Phillies are 31-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 home runs, 44 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .344 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 16-for-39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 27 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 11-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)