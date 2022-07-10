How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Phillies try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies (46-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Nick Nelson (3-1, 4.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -115, Phillies -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 45-42 record overall and a 24-18 record in home games. The Cardinals are eighth in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Philadelphia is 22-18 in road games and 46-39 overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

The teams play Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .291 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-38 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 44 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-38 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .203 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)