How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals NL Wild Card Game 2 Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels & Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In St. Louis, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on ESPN2.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (93-69, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.

St. Louis is 53-28 in home games and 93-69 overall. The Cardinals have gone 69-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .317 batting average, and has 41 doubles, 35 home runs, 79 walks and 115 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 9-for-32 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm is fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Jean Segura is 10-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (finger), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

What Are the Options to Stream Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.