How to Watch Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

The Cardinals are 10-5 against NL Central teams. St. Louis has hit 53 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with nine, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-2, 2.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Cardinals: John Gant (2-3, 1.84 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 29 strikeouts).

The Pirates are 7-14 against teams from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has hit 26 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with three while slugging .474.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-0. Carlos Martinez secured his second victory and Harrison Bader went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for St. Louis. Wil Crowe took his first loss for Pittsburgh.