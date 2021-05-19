How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

The Cardinals are 11-5 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 54 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Nolan Arenado leads them with 10, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (7-0, 2.47 ERA, .95 WHIP, 48 strikeouts).

The Pirates are 7-15 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh has slugged .344, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .464 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-2. John Gant earned his third victory and Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. JT Brubaker took his third loss for Pittsburgh.