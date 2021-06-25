MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5, 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -175, Pirates +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Cardinals are 13-15 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 8-22 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has slugged .356, last in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-2. Chad Kuhl earned his second victory and Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Pittsburgh. Carlos Martinez took his ninth loss for St. Louis.