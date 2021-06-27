 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on June 27, 2021: TV/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Max Kranick (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -150, Pirates +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 14-16 against NL Central teams. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with an OBP of .350.

The Pirates are 9-23 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has hit 56 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 13, averaging one every 20.3 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Adam Wainwright earned his sixth victory and Paul DeJong went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. JT Brubaker registered his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

