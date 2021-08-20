How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-10, 6.86 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -194, Pirates +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Pittsburgh will meet on Friday.

The Cardinals are 33-27 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Pirates are 18-44 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .380.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-6. T.J. McFarland recorded his second victory and Lars Nootbaar went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. JT Brubaker took his 12th loss for Pittsburgh.