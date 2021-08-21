How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (7-6, 6.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -201, Pirates +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Pittsburgh will face off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 33-28 in home games in 2020. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 19-44 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .357 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a slugging percentage of .529.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-0. Mitch Keller earned his fourth victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Miles Mikolas registered his first loss for St. Louis.