How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Season Opener Live Online Without Cable on April 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.
Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Pirates in the season opener
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -223, Pirates +184; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals begin the season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .313 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Pirates: Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)