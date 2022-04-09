How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (1-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -178, Pirates +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Cardinals batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .725 OPS.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff put up a 5.08 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (forearm), Duane Underwood Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)