How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Arenado leads Cardinals against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-0)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -207, Pirates +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Nolan Arenado had four hits against the Pirates on Saturday.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Cardinals averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 24-57 in road games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

