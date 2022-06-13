How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest).

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Pirates aim to stop road losing streak, face the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-34, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-27, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.26 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Cardinals: Zack Thompson (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -191, Pirates +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break a four-game road skid.

St. Louis has an 18-12 record in home games and a 34-27 record overall. The Cardinals have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh is 24-34 overall and 11-17 in road games. The Pirates have gone 12-23 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has eight doubles, three triples and six home runs for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 2-for-5 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 16-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)