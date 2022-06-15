MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Donovan leads Cardinals against the Pirates following 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-37, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-27, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -166, Pirates +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Brendan Donovan’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 37-27 record overall and a 21-12 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 19-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh has an 11-20 record on the road and a 24-37 record overall. The Pirates have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs while slugging .434. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-33 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 1-9, .199 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)