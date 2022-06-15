 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Donovan leads Cardinals against the Pirates following 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-37, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-27, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -166, Pirates +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Brendan Donovan’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

St. Louis has a 37-27 record overall and a 21-12 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 19-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh has an 11-20 record on the road and a 24-37 record overall. The Pirates have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs while slugging .434. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-33 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 1-9, .199 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

