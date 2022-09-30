How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Services

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 51-27 record in home games and a 90-66 record overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Pittsburgh has a 27-51 record on the road and a 59-97 record overall. The Pirates are 44-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 10-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 30 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 7-for-27 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 47 extra base hits (17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs). Jack Suwinski is 5-for-27 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .196 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)