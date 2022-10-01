How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end a seven-game road skid.

St. Louis has a 91-66 record overall and a 52-27 record in home games. The Cardinals have hit 194 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Pittsburgh is 27-52 on the road and 59-98 overall. The Pirates have gone 40-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 11-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 41 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 101 RBI while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-33 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 17 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)