MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Pirates play the Cardinals looking to stop road slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (92-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-11, 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -214, Pirates +178; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break an eight-game road skid.

St. Louis has a 92-66 record overall and a 53-27 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 59-99 record overall and a 27-53 record on the road. The Pirates are 44-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 102 RBI while hitting .293 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 26 home runs, 54 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .259 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 10-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (lat), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)