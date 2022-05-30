How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (30-17, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-21, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cardinals: Packy Naughton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

St. Louis is 26-21 overall and 13-11 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

San Diego has a 30-17 record overall and a 17-7 record in road games. The Padres have gone 16-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .352 batting average, and has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI. Tommy Edman is 14-for-46 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (illness), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (elbow), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)