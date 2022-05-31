 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (30-18, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-21, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -131, Padres +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis has a 27-21 record overall and a 14-11 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has gone 17-8 on the road and 30-18 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .352 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles and 11 home runs. Tommy Edman is 15-for-47 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with eight home runs while slugging .572. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-42 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

