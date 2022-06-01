MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals aim to sweep series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (30-19, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-21, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (4-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Cardinals +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis is 15-11 at home and 28-21 overall. The Cardinals have a 10-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 17-9 record on the road and a 30-19 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .352 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 17 doubles and 11 home runs. Tommy Edman is 13-for-47 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)