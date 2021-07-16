How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-3, 1.73 ERA, .81 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +145, Giants -165; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Cardinals are 23-18 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Giants are 27-19 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Brandon Crawford with a mark of .358.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood notched his eighth victory and Darin Ruf went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Johan Oviedo took his fifth loss for St. Louis.