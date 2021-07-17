MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

In St. Louis, San Francisco, and select markets nationally the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-3, 2.68 ERA, .99 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (4-5, 3.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +105, Giants -121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Francisco will square off on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 23-19 on their home turf. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Giants are 28-19 in road games. San Francisco is slugging .437 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .552.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Jay Jackson secured his first victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for San Francisco. Adam Wainwright registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.