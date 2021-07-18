How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +107, Giants -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Francisco will meet on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 24-19 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Adam Wainwright leads them with a mark of 8.5.

The Giants have gone 28-20 away from home. San Francisco has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads them with 18, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his fifth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Anthony DeSclafani registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.