How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Giants take 5-game win streak into game against the Cardinals

San Francisco Giants (19-12, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-14, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -119, Cardinals -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 17-14 record overall and an 8-7 record at home. The Cardinals have a 5-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 19-12 overall and 11-7 at home. Giants hitters are batting a collective .246, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 11-for-31 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson ranks third on the Giants with eight extra base hits (two doubles and six home runs). Mauricio Dubon is 7-for-20 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (back), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)