How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Giants try to prolong win streak, take on the Cardinals

San Francisco Giants (20-12, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-15, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (1-0, 1.20 ERA, .87 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Giants -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants seek to continue a six-game win streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 17-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Cardinals have gone 12-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 20-12 record overall and an 11-7 record in home games. The Giants have a 12-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with seven home runs while slugging .576. Juan Yepez is 13-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 11-for-29 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)