 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

In St. Louis, San Francisco, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (20-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-15, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-1, 1.80 ERA, .91 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis is 18-15 overall and 9-8 in home games. The Cardinals have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.44.

San Francisco is 20-13 overall and 11-7 at home. The Giants have a 9-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 12 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .311 for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 9-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 11-for-29 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (foot), Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.