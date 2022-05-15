MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, San Francisco, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (20-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-15, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-1, 1.80 ERA, .91 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis is 18-15 overall and 9-8 in home games. The Cardinals have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.44.

San Francisco is 20-13 overall and 11-7 at home. The Giants have a 9-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 12 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .311 for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 9-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has seven doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 11-for-29 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (foot), Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)