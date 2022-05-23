How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Blue Jays to start 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (22-19, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-18, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.68 ERA, .99 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to begin a two-game series.

St. Louis has a 10-8 record at home and a 23-18 record overall. The Cardinals have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Toronto is 14-8 in home games and 22-19 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt ranks second on the Cardinals with a .342 batting average, and has 16 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI. Tommy Edman is 12-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: day-to-day (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)