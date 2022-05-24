How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals take on the Blue Jays on home winning streak

Toronto Blue Jays (22-20, third in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-18, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -150, Cardinals +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Toronto Blue Jays.

St. Louis is 24-18 overall and 11-8 in home games. The Cardinals have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.

Toronto has a 22-20 record overall and a 14-8 record at home. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.67 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 16 doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

George Springer has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 13-for-36 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .307 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .205 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)