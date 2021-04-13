How to Watch Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT

TV: MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in D.C. the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cards games on your local RSN all year long.

Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is on the mound, trying to give the Cards their fourth straight loss. Jack Flaherty will pitch for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 14-13 on their home field in 2020. St. Louis batted .234 as a team last season and hit 51 total home runs.

The Nationals went 11-16 on the road in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.52.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Washington leads the season series 1-0.

