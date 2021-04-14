How to Watch Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Online on April 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

When: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in D.C. the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Midwest – this is your only option to stream Cards games on your local RSN all year long.

Joe Ross is expected to start for the Nationals against Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals.

