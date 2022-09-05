How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals look to keep home win streak going, host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (47-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (79-55, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (1-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -263, Nationals +215; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals looking to continue a five-game home winning streak.

St. Louis is 79-55 overall and 45-22 at home. The Cardinals are 44-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Washington is 47-87 overall and 25-40 in road games. The Nationals have a 34-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 34 home runs, 69 walks and 107 RBI while hitting .331 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 15-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has 26 doubles, three triples, a home run and 28 RBI while hitting .245 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-43 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)