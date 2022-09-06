How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Abrams leads Nationals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (48-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (79-56, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -261, Nationals +211; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals after C.J. Abrams had four hits on Monday in a 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

St. Louis is 79-56 overall and 45-23 at home. The Cardinals have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Washington is 26-40 in road games and 48-87 overall. The Nationals have a 35-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 26 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill is 8-for-33 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has a .253 batting average to rank fifth on the Nationals, and has 22 doubles and seven home runs. Joey Meneses is 16-for-44 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)