MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

St. Louis is 80-56 overall and 46-23 at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Washington is 48-88 overall and 26-41 on the road. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 35 doubles and 34 home runs while hitting .329 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 14-for-38 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 12-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .229 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)