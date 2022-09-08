How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or MASN, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals face the Nationals leading series 2-1

Washington Nationals (48-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (81-56, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-9, 4.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-9, 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -295, Nationals +238; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis is 47-23 at home and 81-56 overall. The Cardinals have a 45-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has gone 26-42 in road games and 48-89 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 70 extra base hits (35 doubles and 35 home runs). Tommy Edman is 15-for-38 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has 26 doubles, four triples and a home run for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-46 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .229 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)