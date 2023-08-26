How to Watch St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School Football Game Live Online Without Cable

This high school football game features a team from Hawaii taking that long flight across the Pacific to face off with one of Nevada’s very best. The St. Louis Crusaders travel to Henderson, Nev. to take on the Liberty Patriots. Liberty is already 0-1 on the year and will do everything in its power to avoid an 0-2 start. You can watch St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School live this Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT, with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT.

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT. Location: Liberty High School | 3700 Liberty Heights Ave, Henderson, Nev.

Liberty High School | 3700 Liberty Heights Ave, Henderson, Nev. TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

Sign Up $11.99 per month nfhsnetwork.com See the top high school football programs all season long with a subscription to NFHS Network!

About St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School

The St. Louis Crusaders from Honolulu, Hawaii in Honolulu County take a long flight across the Pacific Ocean to play this game. They’re already 1-1 and are coming off a 52-17 thrashing at the hands of state rival Kahuku. This will be the only mainland game for the Crusaders, so they’re looking to make it count. Top-rated prospects on the St. Louis side include offensive lineman prospect Rustin Young, who is headed to Oregon State next season, and OLB Noah Wily, who is playing for Hawai’i next season.

The Liberty Patriots out of Henderson, Nevada and Clark County enter this matchup 0-1. This will be the team’s first of two consecutive games against Hawaiin opponents. Following last week’s 42-22 shellacking at the hands of St. John Bosco, the Pats have their backs against the wall as they hope to avoid an 0-2 start. Liberty is led by DL A.J. Fuimaono who is headed for UCLA next year, as well as interior lineman Ed Haynes, who is UNLV-bound.

No. St. Louis vs. Liberty will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial at this time.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com