 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network

How to Watch St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School Football Game Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

This high school football game features a team from Hawaii taking that long flight across the Pacific to face off with one of Nevada’s very best. The St. Louis Crusaders travel to Henderson, Nev. to take on the Liberty Patriots. Liberty is already 0-1 on the year and will do everything in its power to avoid an 0-2 start. You can watch St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School live this Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT, with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School Football Game

About St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School

The St. Louis Crusaders from Honolulu, Hawaii in Honolulu County take a long flight across the Pacific Ocean to play this game. They’re already 1-1 and are coming off a 52-17 thrashing at the hands of state rival Kahuku. This will be the only mainland game for the Crusaders, so they’re looking to make it count. Top-rated prospects on the St. Louis side include offensive lineman prospect Rustin Young, who is headed to Oregon State next season, and OLB Noah Wily, who is playing for Hawai’i next season.

The Liberty Patriots out of Henderson, Nevada and Clark County enter this matchup 0-1. This will be the team’s first of two consecutive games against Hawaiin opponents. Following last week’s 42-22 shellacking at the hands of St. John Bosco, the Pats have their backs against the wall as they hope to avoid an 0-2 start. Liberty is led by DL A.J. Fuimaono who is headed for UCLA next year, as well as interior lineman Ed Haynes, who is UNLV-bound.

Related: How to Watch the Top Ranked High School Football Players

Can You Stream St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School Football Game for Free?

No. St. Louis vs. Liberty will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the St. Louis School vs. Liberty High School Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

St. Louis (HI) vs St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) - 2019 GEICO State Champions Bowl Series - ESPN Highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.