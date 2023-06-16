How to Watch ‘Stan Lee’ Documentary on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The man, the myth, the legend. Stan Lee managed to be all of these things at once, and so much more to the millions of readers who still flock to newsstands and bookstores to get the latest adventures of their favorite Marvel heroes. A new documentary on his life, titled simply “Stan Lee,” is coming to Disney+ on Friday, June 16. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'Stan Lee' Documentary

In late 2022, Marvel celebrated what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday and honored his life and legacy legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more. Fans have seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios’ many cameos.

Now, fans can take a peek behind the curtain of Lee’s incredible life, and learn how he created some of the most iconic characters in media today. It’s a fascinating journey, and one that no true Marvel fan will want to deprive themselves of. As Stan himself would say, “Excelsior!”

'Stan Lee' Documentary Trailer